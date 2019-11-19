MEIGS COUNTY — Tuesday was election day in Meigs County, with village, township and school officials on the ballot, as well as several levies.

Unofficial Election Results on election night were as follows:

MAYOR (1 to be elected each village)

MIDDLEPORT — Sandy Iannarelli 157, Fred L. Hoffman 166, and Joshua M. Ashley 121;

POMEROY — Don M. Anderson 208;

RUTLAND — Michael Biggs 35, Tyler M. Eblin 66, and Jack W. Peterson 26;

SYRACUSE — Eric Cunningham 152;

RACINE — Julian Scott Hill 152;

VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 to be elected each village, plus 4 UTE in Rutland)

MIDDLEPORT — James Buskirk 139, Douglas Dixon 114, Ben Reed 293, and Susan Page 241;

POMEROY — Maureen Hennessy 195;

RUTLAND — Clifford J. Kennedy 109;

RUTLAND (UTE) — Duane Weber 82, Stephen Jenkins 64, Stephanie Biggs 59;

SYRACUSE — Maria Schaefer 139;

RACINE — Mony Wood 91, Frederick Nero III 40, Chad David Hubbard 115;

SYRACUSE BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS (1 to be elected) — None;

TRUSTEES & FISCAL OFFICERS: (1 trustee and 1 fiscal officer to be elected)

BEDFORD — Fiscal Officer: Kathy J. Romine 219;

BEDFORD — Trustee: John Walter Dean 142, Shawn Hawley 133;

CHESTER — Fiscal Officer: Write-in, 167 (Roger Karr was the lone write-in candidate);

CHESTER — Trustee: Jeromee Calaway 143, Philip Raymond Werry 285, Shaun Seth 87;

COLUMBIA — Fiscal Officer: Cheri McMollum 125, Mary Wingo 184;

COLUMBIA — Trustee: Rexie Cheadle 282;

LEBANON — Fiscal Officer: Brenda S. Johnson 131;

LEBANON — Trustee: Matthew S. Evans 64, Dale C. Teaford IV 54, Tyler J. Johnson 49;

LETART — Fiscal Officer: Jenny Manuel 77, Nathan W. Roush 84;

LETART — Trustee: Zachary B. Manuel 97, Justin Hill 69;

OLIVE — Fiscal Officer: Kaleen Hayman 167, Kelly A. Epling 183;

OLIVE — Trustee: Randy Boston 142;

ORANGE — Fiscal Officer: Deborah J. Watson 211;

ORANGE — Trustee: Ernest Holbert Calaway 158, Stephen Aaron White 109;

RUTLAND — Fiscal Officer: Opal Dyer 374;

RUTLAND — Trustee: Joe Bolin 334;

SALEM — Fiscal Officer: Carol A. Taylor 125;

SALEM — Trustee: Rebecca L. Johnston 131;

SALISBURY — Fiscal Officer: James William Durst 747;

SALISBURY — Trustee: John Hood 839;

SCIPIO — Fiscal Officer: Tina Cotterill 216;

SCIPIO — Trustee: Randy Butcher 199, Todd Byrd 33, Jayson Tillis 19;

SUTTON — Fiscal Officer: Jo Ann Crisp 496, Bill Amberger 213;

SUTTON — Trustee: Chuck Mugrage 412, Marty L. Morarity 292;

SCHOOL BOARD

EASTERN (3 seats) — Floyd D. Ridenour 777, Brandon Buckley 797, Adam Will 671.

EASTERN (UTE) — Jessica Staley 868;

MEIGS (3 seats) — Tony B. Hawk 1,375, Todd Snowden 974, Roger Abbott 1,182, Barbara Anderson Musser 1,431;

SOUTHERN (2 seats) — Gary D. Evans 718, Ashli Peterman 647;

ALEXANDER (2 seats) — (Meigs County only vote totals) Katheleen S. Dougan 123, Ralph Harvey Sr. 35, John Hutchison 148, Lucy DeLaval Juedes 145, Blake Regan 143;

Member of the governing Board of Education, one at large seat — Jeff Vogt;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Alexander — (Meigs County only results) Gary Dicken 244;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Eastern — J. Greg Bailey 962;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Meigs — none.

TAX LEVIES — COUNTY WIDE

MEIGS COUNTY PIONEER AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY — For: 1,729, Against: 2,909;

MEIGS COUNTY 911 SERVICES — For: 2,361, Against: 2,295;

MEIGS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER — For: 2,039, Against: 2,655;

TAX LEVIES — TOWNSHIP and VILLAGE

ORANGE TWP.: Road maintenance, additional 2 mill — For: 150, Against: 125;

COLUMBIA TWP.: Operating and maintaining equipment and buildings for the fire department, additional 0.5 mill — For: 233, Against: 118;

SCIPIO TWP.: Maintaining and operating cemeteries, replacement 0.5 mill — For: 170, Against: 82;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection, replacement 0.7 mill — For: 131, Against: 28;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection, additional 1 mill — For: 108, Against: 49;

RUTLAND VILLAGE: General operating expenses, additional 2 mill — For: 69, Against: 59;

LETART TWP.: Operating and maintaining and services fire levy, additional 1 mill — For: 96, Against: 73;

CHESTER TWP.: Cemetery maintenance, replacement 1 mill — For: 374, Against: 169;

MIDDLEPORT VILLAGE: Police Protection, additional 2 mill — For: 272, Against: 167;

POMEROY VILLAGE: Current expenses, additional 3 mill — For: 99, Against: 149;

OLIVE TWP.: Fire protection, renewal 1.5 mill — For: 290, Against: 65;

LEBANON TWP.: Fire protection, additional 1 mill — For: 88, Against: 75;

SALEM TWP.: Cemetery maintenance, 0.5 mill — For: 101, Against: 56.

Editor’s Note: The official vote count is scheduled for Nov. 18, at which time the 38 provisional ballots will be counted, as well as any outstanding absentee ballots, and the results will become official.