Meigs County Garden Clubs present: A Meigs County Bicentennial Christmas

SYRACUSE — The Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration continues this weekend at the Syracuse Community Center when the Meigs County Garden Clubs present their Christmas Flower Show. This year’s theme, “A Meigs County Bicentennial Christmas,” will feature artistic arrangements using Bicentennial Township Markers as inspiration.

The Show is a great way to begin the holiday season, and the public is invited to view the entries Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 12-4 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors will find inspiration and decorating ideas for their homes, and educational materials from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Categories for senior designers include Columbia Township: Carpenter Family, Traditional Holy Family; Olive Township: Kibble Family, informal table setting, Letart Township: Riverside Mill Company, arrangement using driftwood; Salisbury Township: Kerrs Run Colored School, Luminary; Sutton Township: Weaver Skiff Works, Panel Design, Chester Courthouse: Meigs County’s first courthouse, Old Fashion Christmas, Still Life.

Wreaths in a sport theme for Scipio Township: Tippy Dye, (Football Player) and swags with a dove included for Bedford Township; Nelson Story (Lonesome Dove) will also be on display in the Senior Category.

An Invitational category is open to all participants, and this year features Chester Township: Chester Mound Cemetery, the designer’s interpretation of a Traditional Christmas Arrangement.

Juniors will have three categories to choose from, Lebanon Township: 7th Regiment Ohio Calvary, arrangement to include a rocking horse; Salem Township: Star Grange 778, arrangement including a star; Rutland Township: Post Office, a creative design using Christmas cards.

Both Adults and Juniors will compete in “Wrap the Packages” using brown paper wrapping and live materials.

Participation in the horticulture division is open to both garden club members and the community, and both groups are encouraged to display holly, berried branches, evergreens, dried roadside materials, and blooming and foliage house plants and potted succulent that have been owned and grown by the exhibitors for at least three months.

The 2019 Show is under the direction of the Chester Garden Club, with Judy Rigsby and Linda Blosser heading the committee.

All entries are to be staged under the direction of the placement committee beginning at 8 a.m. and no later than noon on Saturday, Nov. 23. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday using rules for standard flower show practices as outlined by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Inc. All entries must remain in place until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

The garden clubs will begin setting up the Community Center at 1 p.m. Friday and may be available to answer questions concerning entries at that time.

Linda Blosser received the Creativity Award at the 2018 Christmas Flower Show. She is pictured with a swag, one of her creative designs. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.20-Flower-show.jpg Linda Blosser received the Creativity Award at the 2018 Christmas Flower Show. She is pictured with a swag, one of her creative designs. Courtesy photo

Flower show to be presented by Meigs County garden clubs

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.