Sleep quality and falls – There is a connection

POMEROY — If you have problems sleeping and are up often during the night, you may be at increased risk for potentially dangerous falls. Sleep problems, and the medications used to treat them, may increase the risk of falls.

According to doctors, almost all medicines to promote sleep should be used only for a short time. Their side effects can include dizziness and daytime drowsiness. It is important to talk with your doctor about the safe use of all medicines and supplements you take, including those that help you sleep.

Good sleep habits can improve your health and decrease your risk of falls. The following tips may help you sleep better each night:

• Keep a regular sleep schedule. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day.

• Limit napping during the day. If needed, take only one 20 to 30-minute nap.

• Try not to drink too much fluid before bed.

• Use your bed only for sleep and not for other activities like watching TV or eating.

• Take time to relax before bed. It may help to read, listen to music or take a warm shower or bath.

• Keep a soothing and comfortable bedroom environment.

• Limit your use of electronic devices or bright lights before bed.

• Avoid tobacco, caffeine, and alcohol. These may make it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep.

• Exercise regularly during the day. Do not exercise too close to bedtime.

Visit www.steadyu.ohio.gov to find more falls prevention tips and resources to make your home a falls free zone.

Meigs County Health Department is partnering with the Washington County Health Department and the Appalachian Ohio Falls Prevention Coalition to provide education and resources to residents to reduce falls and consequent injuries.

The next Meigs County Fall Prevention Coalition Meeting will take place on Feb. 14, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the conference room of the Meigs County Health Dept. New members are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Courtney Midkiff at 740-992-6626 or Courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com.

Information provided by the Meigs County Health Department.