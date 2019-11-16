Over 6,200 visit library space exhibit

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library has had over 6,200 visitors to SPACE: A Journey to Our Future since the exhibit opened Sept. 7.

“We’ve got school visits and many still scheduled because the exhibit will continue to run through Jan. 5,” said Library Director Debbie Saunders. “We have civic groups and the general public coming. People are traveling in from all different areas of our region. Being the caliber that it is, it was at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the exhibit was made in collaboration with NASA. It’s very worth coming to see.”

Saunders reports that visitors have come from Montana, California, Florida and North Carolina, as well as surrounding states and Ohio counties.

According to a previous release from Evergreen Exhibitions, the organizer of the SPACE exhibit,“‘SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,’ an interactive exhibit produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in educational collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and as seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will be on display at the library through Jan. 5, 2020. The 5,000-square foot SPACE exhibition has traveled to major science centers and museums across North America. The purpose of SPACE is to present educational elements in scenic environments that will fuel one’s imagination in the future of space exploration. SPACE examines amazing discoveries and explorations from the past and introduces visitors to today’s explorers who are shaping our future destiny in the universe. Most of the emphasis in the content relates to current and future exploits in human spaceflight. The exhibit features child-friendly interactives, immersive environments and state-of-the-art technology to bring this epic story to life. Highlights will include opportunities to touch pieces of the Moon and Mars, ride a self-powered centrifuge, tour a full-scale future Moon habitat and work station, get an up-close view of next-generation spacecraft and technology and interactively plan a trip to Mars.”

Visitors interact with SPACE: A Journey to Our Future in the Bossard Memorial Library. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_DSC_0970.jpg Visitors interact with SPACE: A Journey to Our Future in the Bossard Memorial Library. File photo