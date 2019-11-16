Jackson General becomes full member of the WVU Health System

RIPLEY — A celebration event was held earlier this week to officially welcome Jackson General Hospital as a member of the West Virginia University Health System.

Jackson General Hospital (JGH) in Ripley officially joined the West Virginia University Health System on Oct. 1.

On Tuesday, representatives from WVU, WVU Medicine and JGH joined together in Ripley to celebrate the milestone.

According to a news release from WVU Medicine, Jackson General Hospital entered into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals on Sept. 1, 2018. Earlier this year, JGH signed a letter of intent to join the WVU Health System, and WVU Hospitals received a Certificate of Need (CON) from the West Virginia Health Care Authority to acquire the hospital.

“We are so glad to officially welcome Jackson General Hospital, its employees, and patients into the WVU Medicine family,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said in the release. “JGH has provided quality care to the people of the mid-Ohio Valley for more than 50 years, and we look forward to strengthening and building upon that legacy.”

JGH, which was founded in 1964, is a 25-bed non-profit critical access hospital that employs more than 300 people. The hospital provides inpatient, outpatient, primary, and emergency care; specialty services, including ophthalmology, orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, and interventional pain; infusion, physical, and respiratory therapies; and imaging and laboratory services.

As part of the transaction, the WVU Health System and Jackson General Hospital will begin planning for a replacement facility for JGH with a goal to begin construction on the new facility as soon as possible after receipt of all required approvals.

“Many months ago, the JGH Board of Directors and I began the journey toward becoming a full member of the WVU Health System with full support from the JGH team of employees and our patients, for which we are most grateful. Today, I am thrilled to finally be called WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital,” Stephanie McCoy, M.B.A., R.N., president and CEO of JGH, said in the news release. “Albert Wright and the WVU Medicine team have been supportive and enthusiastic throughout the journey, and I am totally convinced this is the beginning of a fresh and promising future for JGH and the community we so proudly serve.”

The WVU Health System, the state’s largest health system and largest private employer, is comprised of 11 member hospitals, five managed hospitals, and two clinically affiliated hospitals. It also includes five institutes. For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org.

Information and photos provided by WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital.

WVU President E. Gordon Gee speaks during the celebration on Tuesday in Ripley, officially welcoming Jackson General Hospital as part of WVU Medicine. A look at the future of WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital as displayed during Tuesday's event. WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright, Jr., explained the health system's strategy to improve health of West Virginians by increasing services while lowering costs during Tuesday's event. Jackson General Hospital and WVU representatives are pictured following the celebration event. Pictured (from left to right) are JGH board chair Rob Fisher, WVU President E. Gordon Gee, JGH CEO Stephanie McCoy, WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright, Jr., and JGH board member and state Delegate Steve Westfall.

