Chamber honors businesses, individuals

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Chamber recently honored businesses and individuals for their contributions to the county during the annual Meigs Chamber Awards Gala.
Held at Kountry Resort Campground near Pomeroy, the gala included the presentation of seven awards, as well as a catered dinner.
Award recipients were as follows:
Entrepreneur of the Year — Larry and Candice Hess of River Roasters Coffee Co.
Economic Impact Award — Uplift Fitness, owner Chase Jenkins
Community Pillar Award — Perry Varnadoe, Meigs County Economic Development Director
Outstanding Meigs County Ambassador — Howard Mullen
Best First Impression Award — Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center, owner Ben Nease
Outstanding Meigs County Citizen — Toney Dingess, Director of the Meigs Marching Band
Lifetime Business Achievement — Farmers Bank and Savings Co., President and CEO Paul Reed
The 2019 Gala sponsors and participants included: Elite Community Partners — Farmers Bank, University of Rio Grande, Holzer Health Systems, Meigs Independent Press, New Era Broadband; Event Sponsors —Brandon Bartee of The Athens Real Estate Company, Uplift Fitness, The Daily Sentinel, Home National Bank, Kountry Resort Campground, Mark Porter, Ohio Valley Bank, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy; Dinner Sponsor — Meigs County CIC; Drink Sponsor — McDonald’s; Meat & Cheese Trays Sponsor — Powell’s Food Fair; Wine Sponsors — Clark’s Jewelry Store, Front Paige Outfitters, Riverside Auto & Towing; Beer Sponsor — Maple Lawn Brewery; Coffee Sponsor — Jittery Joes; Meal — Austin Cole Catering; Servers — Meigs County Historical Society; Music — Brent Patterson; Ornaments and Awards — Red Tail Design Co.; Event Photographer — Andrew Johnson.