A ‘Night of Thanksgiving’

POMEROY — The sixth annual “Night of Thanksgiving” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Mulberry Community Center.

The annual event is put on by the churches involved in the Meigs Ministerial Association and is open to all members of the community.

The dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with traditional Thanksgiving favorites being served. It will be a sit down meal which will be served to attendees at their seats.

Pastor Brenda Barnhart explained that the evening is a time for all of the churches and the community to come together to give thanks for the many blessings.

Music is being planned to include choirs or individuals from the local churches who will share their talents.

The event began in 2014 and has been held each year with attendance varying each time. Barnhart said they have had as few as 125 and as many as nearly 300 depending on the year.

The meal is free for anyone who wishes to attend and will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the Mulberry Community Center gymnasium.

The “Night of Thanksgiving” event begins together many churches and members of the community. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.15-Thanksgiving.jpg The “Night of Thanksgiving” event begins together many churches and members of the community.