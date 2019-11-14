Christmas tree displays planned

OHIO VALLEY — The countdown is on and towns around the area are preparing for the quickly approaching Christmas holiday.

With 40 days to go until Christmas, villages have been announcing their holiday festivities, which will include decorated tree displays for the second year in Middleport and Mason, as well as for the first time in Racine’s Star Mill Park.

The second annual Christmas in Middleport themed tree display will begin on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the grass lot near Dave Diles Park near the “T”. Registration forms for participation in the display may be picked up at the Middleport Water Office and must be returned by Nov. 20.

Participants must bring real trees, six to eight feet in height, to be decorated. Schools, churches, organizations, memorials, causes and other themes are welcome to be part of the display.

Individuals will be on hand during the set up day to assist with securing the trees in place. Participants are responsible for lighting the tree with LED lights, securing decorations on the tree, supplying an extension cord and electrical tape to waterproof the connections. Participants are asked to keep in mind that the tree and decorations will be out in the weather when planning decorations.

The inaugural display included a tree for the Meigs County Bicentennial, art from local students, trees decorated by businesses and churches and much more. Trees will remain on display through the end of the year.

For more information contact the the village at 740-992-5571 or Mayor Sandy Iannarelli at 740-541-0735.

This will be the first year for the Christmas in the Park tree display in Racine’s Star Mill Park.

The display in Racine will be set up on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, with the registration forms to be completed and returned to the village office by Nov. 25. A $10 donation which will go toward Christmas activities in the park is appreciated for participation.

Live or artificial trees will be permitted as part of the display, and must be lit with LED lights. Those participating are responsible for decorating their own tree and securing all decorations. Necessary items include a 25 foot outdoor extension cord, zip ties or other means to secure decorations and electrical tape to secure and waterproof connections.

All trees in Racine will be officially lit on Dec. 7 following the Christmas parade and activities at the park.

Trees as part of the display must be removed by Jan. 11.

In Mason, the second year of “Trees in the Park” will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The public is invited to place either artificial or live decorated trees at the park from Nov. 30 until Dec. 7, where they will remain until after Christmas.

There is no fee to participate. The inaugural event drew almost two dozen trees surrounding one of the park shelters. Council member and organizer Sharon Kearns said she hopes there will be even more participation this year.

The rules for participating are simple. A person or group must furnish their own tree, lights and decorations, along with an outdoor extension cord, and a stake to tie down the tree for support. For more information, or to secure a tree spot, call Kearns at 304-773-5864.

More on area Christmas events will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Ohio Valley Publishing freelance writer Mindy Kearns contributed to this report.

Christmas trees will soon be on display around the area, similar to these which were in Middleport in 2018. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_12.2-Middleport-4_ne20181130161821736.jpg Christmas trees will soon be on display around the area, similar to these which were in Middleport in 2018. File photo Christmas trees will soon be on display around the area, similar to these which were in Middleport in 2018. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_12.2-Middleport-1_ne201811301618199.jpg Christmas trees will soon be on display around the area, similar to these which were in Middleport in 2018. File photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.