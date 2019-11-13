Cancer survivor dinner held

ROCKSPRINGS — Local cancer survivors joined together for the recent Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner.

The Meigs County Cancer Initiative, Inc. (MCCI) sponsored the annual Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner on Nov. 1 in the Meigs High School cafeteria.

There were a total of 81 in attendance of which 45 were cancer survivors. The dinner was largely funded thanks to a donation MCCI received from Lee Morris, who is a cancer survivor and organizer of the Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run. The Poker Run is held each September in memory of Morris’ mother who lost her battle with cancer. Other dinner supporters include: Meigs Local School District, Foreman & Abbott, Meigs County Health Department, Fruth’s Pharmacy, Weaving Stitches Gift Shop, Baum Lumber, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy, Diana McCune, Marker Porter GM SuperCenter, Dallas Jarrell and the Christian Motorcyclist’s Association Chapter #956, anonymous donors and memorial contributions.

The theme for the event was “No One Fights Alone” and the decor was patriotic. MCCI Chair Norma Torres welcomed attendees. Meigs County cancer survivor, military veteran and Pastor of the Pomeroy Church of Christ Scott Warner offered prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Meigs County cancer survivor and military veteran Del Pullins.

The dinner was catered by Barbara Arnold with decorated cakes made by Kim Argabright.

Warner performed the following songs: “In God We Still Trust”, “Even If” and “God Bless the USA”. Warner, who shared his military experience as well as his cancer journey, expressed the importance of his faith in God.

Pullins was the guest speaker for the evening. He also shared his military experience as well as his two experiences with cancer with the audience. Pullins encouraged attendees to get their annual age-appropriate cancer screenings and to not ignore symptoms.

Several survivors relayed their testimonies that resulted from their cancer journeys.

Lee Morris reported on the 7th annual Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run, which resulted in a $5,700 donation to MCCI to support its Transportation Assistance Program and other cancer-related events. Morris is already planning next year’s poker run and is selling raffle tickets for an electric guitar signed by Jorma Kaukonen, who is the owner of Meigs County’s Fur Peace Ranch. Morris was presented with hand-crafted motorcycle-themed artwork made by MCCI member Carolyn Grueser in appreciation of his efforts.

The evening concluded with prizes being awarded to winners of patriotic BINGO.

For more information about MCCI and its Transportation Assistance Program, please contact Courtney Midkiff at 740-992-6626 or courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com. MCCI meets at noon the first Monday of February, April, June, August, and October in the conference room of the Meigs County Health Department. MCCI will hold its Christmas Party on Dec. 2 at noon at the Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant in Mason, W.Va. New members are welcome.

Information and photos provided by Courtney Midkiff on behalf of MCCI.

Del Pullins speaks during the Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner on Nov. 1. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-MCCI-Dinner-1.jpg Del Pullins speaks during the Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner on Nov. 1. Courtesy photo Lee Morris was presented with a piece of artwork in recognition of this support of MCCI. Pictured with Morris is MCCI member Carolyn Grueser. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-MCCI-Dinner-2.jpg Lee Morris was presented with a piece of artwork in recognition of this support of MCCI. Pictured with Morris is MCCI member Carolyn Grueser. Courtesy photo Scott Warner provided entertainment for the event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-MCCI-Dinner-3.jpg Scott Warner provided entertainment for the event. Courtesy photo Cancer survivors and their guests gathered for the annual Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-MCCI-Dinner-4.jpg Cancer survivors and their guests gathered for the annual Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner. Courtesy photo