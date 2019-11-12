Holzer ER celebrates 5th anniversary

ROCKSPRINGS — In November 2014, Holzer Health System opened its standalone emergency department in Meigs County, where it has been serving the residents of the area since that time.

On Tuesday, Holzer hosted a 5th anniversary celebration at the facility.

Angee Arnold, who is the manager of the location, said that a total of 65,969 patients have been seen at the emergency departments since it opened its doors on Nov. 12, 2014. That is an average of more than 13,000 patients each year.

Of those treated in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, there have been four births and 4,815 people admitted to Holzer Hospital from the emergency department. Holzer has partnered with Meigs County EMS to handle those transports, Holzer paying the agency for transports, keeping money in the county.

Holzer Meigs Emergency Department is a free-standing Emergency Care facility located in the Meigs County Health Care Campus near the intersection of U.S. 33 and State Route 7 in Rocksprings.

The facility features a 24-hour staffed emergency department, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and a helipad. Other health-related agencies located at the campus include Hopewell Health Centers, MedFlight, Meigs County EMS and the Robert E. Byer Emergency Operations Center.

Emergency care services include x-ray and CT scan, laboratory, respiratory therapy, and support services.

The facility was made possible through a collaboration between Holzer Health System and Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). The building is approximately 13,000-square feet and features eight treatment rooms, one double trauma, two triage stations, laboratory, pharmacy, general radiation and CT suite, along with public staff support areas.

Holzer CEO Brent Saunders said during the celebration on Tuesday, that approximately eight years ago Holzer began meetings with the CIC, Chamber, commissioners and board member Paul Reed about bringing needed services to Meigs County, which at the time was only one of two counties in the state without an emergency room. At the time of the facility opening, Meigs County had been without an emergency room since the closing of Veterans Memorial Hospital more than a decade earlier.

Saunders said he is proud of the service provided at the emergency department and the staff.

He added that Holzer remains committed to Meigs County with the hope to expand services and be in Meigs County for a long time to come.

In addition to providing medical services, Arnold said, the staff of the Meigs Emergency Department takes part in many community service activities and projects. Among those are the wellness trailer at the Meigs County Fair, Treat Street at Holzer in Gallipolis and in downtown Pomeroy, and a coat drive as part of the anniversary celebration, among other things. Coats will be donated to the local schools and daycare facility.

Saunders added that the Meigs Emergency Department staff has won the Treat Street contest four of its five years, including this year with the Flintstone’s themed costumes.

The Holzer Meigs Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 41861 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Holzer staff and administrators were on hand Tuesday for the 5th anniversary celebration of the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department. Pictured (from left) are Holzer CEO Brent Saunders, manager Angee Arnold, Misty Bissell, Jessica Williams, Barb Triplett, Carli Johnson, physician Jay Rorrer, Kim Follrod, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Detty, Jimmy Will and Brady Smith. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-Holzer-1.jpg Holzer staff and administrators were on hand Tuesday for the 5th anniversary celebration of the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department. Pictured (from left) are Holzer CEO Brent Saunders, manager Angee Arnold, Misty Bissell, Jessica Williams, Barb Triplett, Carli Johnson, physician Jay Rorrer, Kim Follrod, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Detty, Jimmy Will and Brady Smith. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Holzer CEO Brent Saunders speaks during the 5th anniversary celebration on Tuesday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-Holzer-2.jpg Holzer CEO Brent Saunders speaks during the 5th anniversary celebration on Tuesday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Cake was served during the celebration, as well as a staff luncheon to celebrate the milestone earlier in the day. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.13-Holzer-3.jpg Cake was served during the celebration, as well as a staff luncheon to celebrate the milestone earlier in the day. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel