Honoring our veterans

Carleton School and Meigs Industries joined together for a Veterans Day celebration on Monday, honoring those who have served in the branches of the United States military. The veterans held a small ceremony around the flagpole and shared their service dates and assignments. Students sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag”. Pictured are Carleton Preschool students who presented the veterans with handmade cards and a small gift.

