Ohio’s deer hunters preparing for annual gun season

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s deer-gun week is fast approaching. White-tailed deer hunters have the chance to pursue Ohio’s favorite big-game animal with approved firearms during the 2019 week-long gun season, Dec. 2-8, 2019, and the additional weekend, Dec. 21-22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

“Ohio’s deer hunting seasons provide the perfect chance to get outdoors and experience the Buckeye State’s bountiful deer hunting opportunities,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Deer hunting is a fun way to enjoy nature while making memories. Hunters put healthy free-range food on the table, and venison is a highly-valued and sustainable food option for thousands of Ohioans.”

Ohio’s deer-gun season has spanned generations of sportsmen and women and is a time when many friends and families gather to celebrate the hunt. In 2018, Ohio hunters harvested 60,557 deer during the week-long deer-gun season, plus 9,625 deer during the following gun weekend.

Check the 2019-2020 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations for county-specific bag limits, updates on permits, and hunting on public lands. The statewide bag limit is six deer. Only one may be a buck, regardless of method of take or location. Legal hunting equipment includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, and archery equipment. More information is available at wildohio.gov.

Wildlife Hotline

Hunters can contact the Division of Wildlife toll-free hotline at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) with questions about hunting. In addition to normal business hours, special call center hours for deer-gun seasons include:

Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, for youth deer-gun season;

8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6, for deer-gun season.

Youth Season Details

Ohio’s youth-only weekend is Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24. This season is open to hunters with a valid youth hunting license and deer permit. All legal deer hunting equipment for the gun season applies during the youth season. Deer taken by young hunters during the youth deer gun season count toward the county and statewide bag limits. Young hunters harvested 6,563 deer during the 2018 youth season.

Hunters’ Challenge

Ask a new hunter to join you this season. Your next outdoors adventure with family and friends is right here in Ohio. Hunting provides an excellent opportunity to appreciate wildlife, and remains the best way to manage Ohio’s deer population. Experienced hunters are encouraged to pass along their hunting knowledge and expertise to someone new this season. Special hunting opportunities for mentors and those new to hunting are available at the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page.

Poacher Hotline

Help protect Ohio’s wildlife resources. Report any violations to the division’s Turn-In-a-Poacher (TIP) hotline by calling or texting 800-POACHER (762-2437). All reports remain anonymous and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Chronic Wasting Disease Monitoring

Hunters are reminded that portions of Holmes and Tuscarawas counties have been declared a Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Specific regulations apply to hunters, including mandatory sampling. Samples are also accepted from adult deer in Lucas, Fulton and Williams counties on a voluntary basis. More information can be found in the 2019-2020 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Information provided by ODNR.