Pomeroy Veterans Day program

POMEROY — First Sgt. Ron Wheeler will be the guest speaker this Monday at the annual Veterans Day program presented by the Drew Webster American Legion Post #39.

The program begins at 11 a.m. on the Pomeroy Levee. Wheeler will keynote the annual event which will include a performance by the Southern High School Marching Band with Jerry Fredrick and Ladies Auxiliary President Joanna Newsome also presenting during the program.

Wheeler graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. Wheeler was assigned to Fort Monmouth Military Signal School for electronics training. He graduated a a dial central officer repairman and received accelerated advancement to specialist E4 rank. Wheeler then went to Fort Hood, Texas, and was assigned to artillery in 1968 and 1969.

In January 1970, Wheeler went to Pinder Barracks, Zirndorf, Germany, and was assigned artillery, D Battery. In April, Wheeler was promoted to Sergeant E5 rank and moved to the position of gun commander. Wheeler was discharged from the U.S. Army at Ft. Dix, New Jersey, in November 1970.

In 1978, Wheeler enlisted in the West Virginia Air National Guard 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, W.Va. Wheeler attended a physiological training at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Ohio in 1979. Due to a change in employment, Wheeler moved to Florida in 1980 and joined the Air Force Reserve in Charleston, South Carolina. He attended a Flight Enginer School at Altus AFB in Altus, Oklahoma in 1981.

In 1984, Wheeler moved again due to a job relocation. He joined the Kentucky Air National Guard in Louisville, Kentucky. Wheeler served as a crew chief on RF 4C aircrafts. Wheeler moved to Wisconsin in 1993 and enlisted in the 115th Fighter Wint of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. In March 1997, Wheeler deployed to Incirlink AFB in Adana, Turkey in the support of Operation Northern Watch.

Wheeler went to support Operation Southern Watch in October 1998 at Prince Sultan AFB in Saudi Arabia. Wheeler returned to the United States in November 201 when he deployed to Langley AFB in Virginia in support of Operation Noble Eagle. In August 2004, he deployed to Al Udeid AFB in Qatar for Operation Enduring Freedom.

Wheeler then went to Balad AFB in southeaster Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedome in April 2006.

In his final deployment, Wheeler went to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona in January 2007 for Operation Jump Start. Wheeler was honorably discarged from the Wisconsin Air National Guard in August 2007.

