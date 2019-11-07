Local parades ‘in step’ with honoring veterans

OHIO VALLEY — Parades honoring veterans take place in both Point Pleasant and Gallipolis in November.

Last Saturday, the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade made its way down Main Street. Participants for the parade ranged from American Legion Post #23 members and their ladies auxiliary, American Legion Riders motorcycle club members, various Mason County pageant royalty, the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band, the Gallipolis Shrine Club and more. The AMVETS post and its ladies auxiliary have been hosting the parade for over a decade. Following the parade, the members of Post 23 hosted their annual Veteran’s Day Dinner.

The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be on Nov. 11 in Gallipolis, sponsored by the Gallia County Veterans Service Commission, and Deputy Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Affairs Sean McCarthy is anticipated to serve as its keynote speaker.

Participation in the parade is encouraged and open to all veterans, veteran service groups and community organizations. The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony is to honor military veterans and to demonstrate individual and community support for their service and sacrifice. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at the Gallipolis City Park, with the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Contact the Gallia County Veterans Service Office at 740-446-2005 no later than Nov. 8 to confirm participation in the parade.

According to a release provided by the Gallia Veterans Service Commission, McCarthy currently serves as assistant director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, a cabinet agency with more than 1,000 employees engaged in healthcare, education, and employment. Prior to this appointment, he served as general counsel for that department.

Members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop #258 march in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. Carrying the colors for the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. American Legion Riders motorcycle club members in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. Marcia Finley of the American Legion Post 23 ladies auxiliary passes out American Flags in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. Members of the Point Pleasant High School Black Knight Marching Band in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. The 2019 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner alongside Little Mister Mason County Bryson Sweeney and Little Miss Mason County Wrylie Conrad in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. The Point Pleasant Youth Football League Twirlers in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. The 2019 Miss Tribute to the River Grace Queen in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. This Woodmen of the World float shows its patriotism in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. Howard Mullen of Meigs County once again drives his vintage police cruiser in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. Members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant. The Gallipolis Shrine Club decks out its truck in Old Glory in the annual AMVETS Post #2 Veterans Day Parade in Point Pleasant.