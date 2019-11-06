Incumbents re-elected to Fair Board

ROCKSPRINGS — The six incumbent candidates for the Meigs County Agricultural Society Board were re-elected to their positions on Monday evening.
There were 96 voters that cast their votes.. All 6 incumbents were re-elected to a three year term.
The results were as follows:
Jason Ervin: 10
Samuel Evans (Incumbent): 62
Wesley Karr (Incumbent): 57
Elizabeth Lawrence: 23
Thomas Pullins (Incumbent): 56
Tara Rose Roberts (Incumbent): 46
C. Brent Rose (Incumbent): 38
Shaun Seth: 15
Adam Smith (Incumbent): 35