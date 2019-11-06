Incumbents re-elected to Fair Board

ROCKSPRINGS — The six incumbent candidates for the Meigs County Agricultural Society Board were re-elected to their positions on Monday evening.

There were 96 voters that cast their votes.. All 6 incumbents were re-elected to a three year term.

The results were as follows:

Jason Ervin: 10

Samuel Evans (Incumbent): 62

Wesley Karr (Incumbent): 57

Elizabeth Lawrence: 23

Thomas Pullins (Incumbent): 56

Tara Rose Roberts (Incumbent): 46

C. Brent Rose (Incumbent): 38

Shaun Seth: 15

Adam Smith (Incumbent): 35