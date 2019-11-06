Official vote count to be held Nov. 18

MEIGS COUNTY — The official vote count for the Nov. 5 General Election will take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Meigs County Board of Elections, finalizing the results of the election.

There remains 38 provisional ballots to be verified and counted, two of those are in the village of Middleport. Additionally, there are 54 possible absentee ballots which could be returned. To be valid those ballots must have been postmarked before election day.

In contested village races, Fred Hoffman was elected Mayor of Middleport, currently holding a nine vote margin over incumbent Sandy Iannarelli. Tyler Eblin was elected Mayor of Rutland, defeating incumbent Michael Biggs.

For village council, Ben Reed and Susan Page will keep their seats on Middleport Village Council and Chad Hubbard and Mony Wood were elected to council seats in Racine.

Meigs Local will have one new school board member, as well as two returning members. Tony Hawk will replace Todd Snowden on the board, while Barbara Musser and Roger Abbott will keep their seats on the board.

The Meigs County 911 levy was narrowly approved by voters, currently being approved by a 66 vote margin. The other two countywide levies — one for the animal shelter and one for the museum — were rejected by the voters.

Pomeroy’s current expenses levy was defeated by the voters, while Middleport’s Police Levy and a pair of fire levies in Racine were approved by the voters.

One contest for which the results were not available by press time on election night was the Alexander Local Board of Education, for which two seats were available.

In totals from both Athens and Meigs counties, Lucy DeLaval Juedes and Blake Regan were elected to the seats. Vote totals were as follows: Katheleen Dougan 728, Ralph Harvey Sr. 312, John Hutchison 987, Lucy DeLaval Juedes 1,326, and Blake Regan 1,183.

Complete unofficial election results can be found on mydailysentinel.com.

