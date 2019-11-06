Rutland man facing charges in Vinton County

VINTON COUNTY — A Rutland man was arrested on charges out of Vinton County after an alleged incident on Saturday.

According to a news release from the agency, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drive by shooting on Saturday, Nov. 2. Deputies arrived and met with several witnesses and found that a male individual allegedly pulled up to a residence located on State Route 124 and fired several rounds from a handgun into the air.

An investigation into the incident found that the victim’s father, Todd M. Price, age 48, of Rutland, had allegedly made several threatening phone calls prior to the shooting incident. Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office went to the suspect’s residence located on Peterson Hollow Road in Rutland to apprehend Price, who was reportedly upstairs of the residence with the handgun. Additional deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene. After negotiating with Price for several minutes, Price came downstairs and was taken into custody without incident.

Price was taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and is charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, having weapons under disability, using weapons while intoxicated, and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Information provided by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.