Board of Education results

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs Local and Southern Local will each have one new school board member following Tuesday’s election.

Barbara Anderson Musser, Tony Hawk and Roger Abbott were elected to the Meigs Local Board of Education. Musser and Abbot are incumbents. Todd Snowden, an incumbent, was the fourth person in the race.

For Southern Local, incumbent Gary D. Evans won reelection and Ashli Peterman was elected to the school board. The two were running unopposed. Rich Wamsley did not run for reelection.

All four Eastern Local Board members on the ballot were reelected to their respective seats, as Floyd Ridenour, Adam Will, Brandon Buckley, and Jessica Staley, were unopposed.

Results of the Alexander School District Board of Education race will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel as the Athens County numbers were not available as of press time.