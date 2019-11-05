911 levy approved; museum animal shelter levy rejected

MEIGS COUNTY — Voters in Meigs County rejected two countywide levies, while narrowly supporting a third.

The Meigs County 911 levy was approved by a margin of 2,361 votes for the levy to 2,295 votes against the levy.

The Meigs Museum/Historical Society levy was defeated, with 1,729 votes for the levy and 2,909 votes against the levy.

The Meigs Animal Shelter levy was defeated by a total of 2,039 votes for the levy and 2,655 votes against the levy.

The Middleport Police Levy was approved by voters on Tuesday, while the levy in the village of Pomeroy was defeated.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift released a statement on Tuesday evening thanking the voters in the village.

“Thank you voters. On behalf of the entire staff at the Middleport Police Department I would like to thank the voters in Middleport who came out and voted in support of the police levy. Your vote of support and confidence in our department is greatly appreciated,” read the statement from Swift.

The Middleport levy was approved by a total of 272 votes for the levy and 167 votes against.

In Pomeroy, the 3 mill current expense levy was defeated by a 50 vote margin, with 99 votes for the levy and 149 votes against the levy.

The Rutland Village levy was approved by a 10 vote margin, with 69 votes for the levy and 59 votes against the levy.

Both of the fire levies in the village of Racine — a 1 mill additional and a 0.7 mill replacement — were approved by the voters.

All township levies were approved by the voters.

For a complete list of the levy results see the related story on mydailysentinel.com or pick up the Wednesday edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial, pending the official vote count on Nov. 18.

Results unofficial pending Nov. 18 official count

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.