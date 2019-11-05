Hoffman, Eblin win mayor races in unofficial results

MEIGS COUNTY — Middleport and Rutland will have new mayors according to the unofficial results in Tuesday’s election.

In Middleport, there were issues with the polling location later in the afternoon, with the polling place relocated to the Board of Elections due to a gas odor at the polling place. Voters finished the day voting at the Board of Elections office and were allowed a few extra minutes in case anyone arrived at the location in Middleport just before the polls were to close to give them time to arrive in Pomeroy.

In the Middleport Mayor race, Fred Hoffman holds a 9 vote lead over incumbent Sandy Iannarelli in the unofficial results. Hoffman received 166 votes, with Iannarelli receiving 157 votes and Joshua Ashley receiving 121 votes.

Tyler Eblin defeated incumbent Michael Biggs and challenger Jack Peterson in the Rutland Mayor race. Eblin received 66 votes, with Biggs receiving 35 votes and Peterson 26 votes.

Incumbents Ben Reed and Susan Page will retain their seats on council in Middleport. Reed received 293 votes, with Page receiving 241 votes. Challenger James Buskirk received 139 votes and Douglas Dixon received 114 votes.

Incumbent Chad Hubbard and challenger Mony Wood were elected to Racine Village Council in a three-person race. Hubbard received 115 votes, Wood 91 votes and Frederick Nero III received 40 votes.

Racine Mayor J. Scott Hill was unopposed in his reelection bid.

In the village of Rutland, council members Clifford Kennedy, Stephanie Biggs, Duane Weber and Stephen Jenkins will all keep their current seats.

Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson was unopposed in his bid for reelection, as was Maureen Hennessy for village council.

Likewise, Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham was unopposed in his reelection bid, as was council woman Maria Schaefer.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

