For the record

Sheriff’s office assists with attempt to locate person wanted on warrant

RUTLAND — Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies spent part of the day on Tuesday on McCumber Road near Rutland looking for an individual who is wanted in connection to a federal warrant.

Sheriff Keith Wood said that his office assisted U.S. Marshals and Secret Service officials, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol and aviation, with attempting to locate an individual who was believed to be in the area and was wanted in connection with a federal warrant.

The individual was not located early on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement was sent back a second time later in the day after a tip that the individual may have returned to the area. The person was not at the location the second time either.

While on the scene the first time, law enforcement reportedly located items which could lead to criminal charges being filed. Wood said they will be working with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force on the matter.

The original individual whom law enforcement was looking for is not believed to be in the area any longer, said Wood.