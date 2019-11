Scenes from Trick or Treat 2019

John Morris was dressed as Scobby Doo for Trick or Treat.

David Lee as a clown, Sophia Tyler, as a witch and Trey Tyler as Spiderman for this year’s Trick or Treat.

Ashden Bare, age 8, Brysen Colburn, age 10 months, and Hayden Bare, age 5, took part in Trunk or Treat in Mason.

Aubree, age 7, Logan, age 9, and Tucker, age 3, were among those trick-or-treating in Rutland.

Howie Williams, age 10 from Langsville, took part in Trick or Treat in Rutland.

Gage and Isabelle Barringer dressed as a cop and donut for Trick or Treat in Reedsville.

Kaislee Lipps, age 3 months, was a Cabbage Patch Doll for her first Trick or Treat in Reedsville.

Landon Colburn (age 7) as Freddy from Five Nights, Brylee Grueser (age 4) as Pennywise, and Kyzor Grueser (age 1) as Superman were among the area trick-or-treaters.

Liam Mullins, 4 years old, took part in Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Madelyn (age 8) and her dog Wiggles (9 months) took part in Trick or Treat.

Trey and Dawson Jenkins, as a bumblebee transformer and a chicken, took part in Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Oakley Stevens, age 9 months, is ready for Treat Street.