Trick or Treat 2019

The Meigs High School Cheerleaders got in the Halloween spirit, dressing as zombies for the Marauders’ game on Halloween night.

The Tuppers Plains St. Paul UM Church held there annual Halloween party recently. All enjoyed cake walks and other games for kids and adults. A carry-in meal was enjoyed by all.

Scoops Ahoy Worker from Stranger Things Alexis Evans-Haines and Mal from the Descendents 3 movie Ahlivia Bolin attended Trunk or Treat at the Ohio Valley Bank in Mason, W.Va.

Aundrea Evans-Gallimore, age 3, was a Bat Princess for Trick or Treat.

Maddison Chadwell, age 1, dressed and ready for Treat Street.

Four year old Franki Krautter is ready for Trick or Treat.

Emma Myers, age 7, and Aiden Myers, age 4, Trick or Treat at Forked Run.

Khloee the cat is ready for Trick or Treat.

Dimitri, age 4, at Pomeroy Treat Street.

Daniel Laudermilt, age 4, and Jeremiah Skiles, age 5, at Treat Street in Pomeroy.

Michael Cook, age 7, as a skeleton, Logan Cook, age 6, as Tigger, Karsyn Cook, 5 months, as ninja turtle, Malachi Cook, age 2, as a ninja turtle, Elijah Cook, age 4, as Captain America.

Landen Addington, age 8, is ready for Trick or Treat.