Eastern inducts NHS members

REEDSVILLE — A ceremony was held at Eastern High School on Oct. 30 to induct new members into the Eastern High School National Honor Society.

The ceremony was conducted current NHS members, which include President Michael Letson, Vice President Garrett Barringer, Secretary Teddi Casto, Treasurer Emily VanMeter, Historian Gabrielle Beeler, and members Hayley Blankenship, Aubrey Lyons and Kaylee Savoy.

New National Honor Society inductees include Jake Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Whitney Durst, Ashton Guthrie, Mason Dishong, Derrick Metheney, Alyssa Howard, Lexa Hayes, KayCee Shreckengost, Blake Newland, Faith Bauerbach, Jonna Epple, and Kelsey Roberts.

Throughout the year National Honor Society members take part in many community service projects and events to support the community.

Information and photos courtesy of Eastern High School.

Eastern High School National Honor Society members are pictured following the induction ceremony for new members held recently at Eastern High School. Pictured are (front, from left) KayCee Shreckengost, Blake Newland, Faith Bauerbach, Jonna Epple, Kelsey Roberts; (second row, from left) Mason Dishong, Derrick Metheney, Alyssa Howard, Lexa Hayes; (third row, from left) Jake Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Whitney Durst, Ashton Guthrie; (fourth row, from left) Michael Letson, Teddi Casto, Aubrey Lyons, Hayley Blankenship; (back, from left) Garrett Barringer, Emily VanMeter, Kaylee Savoy and Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.6-Eastern-NHS-1.jpg Eastern High School National Honor Society members are pictured following the induction ceremony for new members held recently at Eastern High School. Pictured are (front, from left) KayCee Shreckengost, Blake Newland, Faith Bauerbach, Jonna Epple, Kelsey Roberts; (second row, from left) Mason Dishong, Derrick Metheney, Alyssa Howard, Lexa Hayes; (third row, from left) Jake Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Whitney Durst, Ashton Guthrie; (fourth row, from left) Michael Letson, Teddi Casto, Aubrey Lyons, Hayley Blankenship; (back, from left) Garrett Barringer, Emily VanMeter, Kaylee Savoy and Gabrielle Beeler. Courtesy photo Inductees include (top, from left) Jake Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Whitney Durst, Ashton Guthrie; (middle, from left) Mason Dishong, Derrick Metheney, Alyssa Howard, Lexa Hayes; (front, from left) KayCee Shreckengost, Blake Newland, Faith Bauerbach, Jonna Epple, and Kelsey Roberts. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.6-Eastern-NHS-2.jpg Inductees include (top, from left) Jake Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Whitney Durst, Ashton Guthrie; (middle, from left) Mason Dishong, Derrick Metheney, Alyssa Howard, Lexa Hayes; (front, from left) KayCee Shreckengost, Blake Newland, Faith Bauerbach, Jonna Epple, and Kelsey Roberts. Courtesy photo Returning National Honor Society members include (top, from left) Teddi Casto, Hayley Blankenship, Gabrielle Beeler; (middle, from left) Aubrey Lyons, Michael Letson; (front, from left) Garrett Barringer, Emily VanMeter, Kaylee Savoy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.6-Eastern-NHS-3.jpg Returning National Honor Society members include (top, from left) Teddi Casto, Hayley Blankenship, Gabrielle Beeler; (middle, from left) Aubrey Lyons, Michael Letson; (front, from left) Garrett Barringer, Emily VanMeter, Kaylee Savoy. Courtesy photo