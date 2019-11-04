Eastern board approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education recently met, approving several agenda items.

In personnel items, the board accepted the resignation of Ryland Michael as a bus driver.

Supplemental contracts were approved as follows: Deborah Kerwood, mentor, quiz bowl coach and Model United Nations advisor; Todd Bean, Science Olympiad coordinator.

Certified substitutes approved were as follows: Linzie Causey, Caleb Cole and Erika Fox. Matthew Bledsoe was approved as a classified substitute.

Bill Salyer was approved as an after school special education tutor. Jessica Anderson was approved as an after school tutor/home-bound instructor. Patreece Beegle was approved as a substitute home-bound instructor.

In other business, the board,

Approved establishing the student wellness and success funding line item, to account for funding established in House Bill 166.

Approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the county auditor.

Approved participation in the Jefferson Health Plan to provide medical and prescription coverage.

Approved the first reading of new, revised, and updated bylaws and policies as recommended by NEOLA.

The next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Eastern Elementary Library conference room.