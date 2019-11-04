Posted on by

Halloween Fun in Racine


RACINE — Trick or Treat, a party at the fire station and a costume contest were among the activities in Racine for Halloween.

RACO Halloween Costume Contest winners were as follows: Age 0-6, Alia Cooper, first place as an old lady; Dalis Sellers, second place as Willie Nelson; Hazel Coppick, tird place as a chicken; Age 7-12, Miyah Pickett, first place as a scarecrow; Gavin Profitt, second place as an Indian; Kallie Roush, Kiersten and Kianna Rose, third place as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus; Age 13-adult, Samantha Michael and Shelly Pavich, first place as hospital patients; Alexis Waugh, second place as a Christmas tree; and Logan Browning, third place as Bob Ross. Winners were presented cash prizes by RACO.

