Halloween Fun

Isabella Nelson, age 5 months, at her first Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

Jenna and Kate Hill are pictured in front of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy.

Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Courtlynn Krautter, age 8, is ready to Trick or Treat.

Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.

Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jase Bable, age 6, as Woody for Trick or Treat.

Kartyr Taylor, age 18 months, was dressed as Buzz Lightyear for Treat Street.

Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.

Lydia (age 3 years) and Brooke (age 20 months) Butcher are ready for Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jaiva, Jazlyn, and Elizabeth Demarco trick-or-treating in Rutland.