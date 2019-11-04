Posted on by

Halloween Fun


Isabella Nelson, age 5 months, at her first Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

Isabella Nelson, age 5 months, at her first Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.


Jenna and Kate Hill are pictured in front of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy.


Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Courtlynn Krautter, age 8, is ready to Trick or Treat.


Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.


Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Jase Bable, age 6, as Woody for Trick or Treat.


Kartyr Taylor, age 18 months, was dressed as Buzz Lightyear for Treat Street.


Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.


Lydia (age 3 years) and Brooke (age 20 months) Butcher are ready for Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.


The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Jaiva, Jazlyn, and Elizabeth Demarco trick-or-treating in Rutland.


Isabella Nelson, age 5 months, at her first Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

Jenna and Kate Hill are pictured in front of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy.

Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Courtlynn Krautter, age 8, is ready to Trick or Treat.

Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.

Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jase Bable, age 6, as Woody for Trick or Treat.

Kartyr Taylor, age 18 months, was dressed as Buzz Lightyear for Treat Street.

Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.

Lydia (age 3 years) and Brooke (age 20 months) Butcher are ready for Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jaiva, Jazlyn, and Elizabeth Demarco trick-or-treating in Rutland.

Isabella Nelson, age 5 months, at her first Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-1.jpgIsabella Nelson, age 5 months, at her first Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

Jenna and Kate Hill are pictured in front of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-2.jpgJenna and Kate Hill are pictured in front of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment in Pomeroy.

Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-3.jpgClara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Courtlynn Krautter, age 8, is ready to Trick or Treat.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-4.jpgCourtlynn Krautter, age 8, is ready to Trick or Treat.

Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-5.jpgAvery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.

Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-6.jpgAubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jase Bable, age 6, as Woody for Trick or Treat.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-7.jpgJase Bable, age 6, as Woody for Trick or Treat.

Kartyr Taylor, age 18 months, was dressed as Buzz Lightyear for Treat Street.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-8.jpgKartyr Taylor, age 18 months, was dressed as Buzz Lightyear for Treat Street.

Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-9.jpgJosalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.

Lydia (age 3 years) and Brooke (age 20 months) Butcher are ready for Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-10.jpgLydia (age 3 years) and Brooke (age 20 months) Butcher are ready for Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-11.jpgThe Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jaiva, Jazlyn, and Elizabeth Demarco trick-or-treating in Rutland.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Photo-12.jpgJaiva, Jazlyn, and Elizabeth Demarco trick-or-treating in Rutland.