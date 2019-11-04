Miegs Board recognizes students, approves personnel matters

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education honored its first Students to the Month for the 2019-20 school year, as well as approving multiple personnel matters during its recent meeting.

Students of the Month recognized at the Oct. 30 meeting were Sky Green, Bryson McCoy, Nova Watson, Catherine Haggy, Ashton Jude, Mya Smith, Lincoln Thomas, Morgan White, Colton Burns, Kiana Boyles, Ryan McConaha, Payton Kranyik, Suzy Bickford, Logan White, Willow Kuck, Brady Spaun, Jacob “Jake” Harrison, Kyleigh Cunningham, Maddalyn Metheney, Peyton King, Chloe Wilson and Riley Runyon.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Joni Jeffers as a Meigs Primary School teacher, effective Jan. 6, 2020, for retirement purposes.

Coaching hires approved included, Nathan Becker as varsity wrestling coach; Craig Knight as middle school wrestling coach; Gary Adams, 8th grade girls basketball; Mitch Meadows, 7th grade girls basketball; and Tricia Adams, volunteer middle school girls basketball.

Kevin Dunigan was approved as the boys basketball junior varsity coach, rescinding the previous approval for him to serve as a volunteer varsity assistant.

The board accepted the resignation of Amber Blackwell as 8th grade girls basketball coach and Madison Hendricks as 7th grade girls basketball coach. The resignations of Lisa Froehlich and Elizabeth Massie as 8th grade class advisors were accepted.

Julie Randolph, Calyssa Mayes and Samantha Smith were approved as after-school instructors for Meigs Middle School under the 21st Century After-School Program.

Tanisha Dangerfield, Anna Peterson, Tracy Erwin and Shannon Korn were approved as after-school instructors for Meigs Elementary School under the 21st Century After-School Program.

Jamie Causey was approved as a personal assistant for two students at Meigs Primary School.

Amber McKenzie was approved as a substitute teacher as approved by Athens-Meigs ESC.

The transfer of Tony Carnahan to the position of bus driver, retroactive to Oct. 21 was approved.

The transfer of Thomas Tucker to the vacant position of head mechanic was accepted, effective Nov. 4.

Maternity leave requests were approved for Mandy McCarthy and Samantha Carroll. Approved a two week extension of FLMA leave for middle school teacher John Sharp.

In other business, the board,

Approved the overnight field trip request for the 8th grade field trip to Gettysburg and Washington D.C. for May 11-13, 2020.

Approved the request from 21st Century administrative staff Josie Russell, Emily Hill, Amy Cremeans and Chelsea Barnes to attend the Rural After School Conference in Beaver Creek, Colorado in November.

Approved the purchase of a 2007 Chevy maintenance truck from Main Street Motors in Rutland.

Approved transfers as requested.

Accepted the donation of a refrigerator from Elliot Appliance in Gallipolis to be placed in the 8th grade teacher lounge.

Approved the five-year forecast as presented by Treasurer/CFO Roy Johnson.

Adopted the new and revised guidelines and policies as recommended by NEOLA.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education will take place during the annual Capital Conference in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 11.

Meigs Local Students of the Month in attendance at the meeting are pictured with Student Achievement Liaison Heather Hawley.