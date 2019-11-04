Southern board approves agenda items, recognizes students

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education approved multiple agenda items and honored STORM Students of the Month during the recent meeting.

STORM Students of the Month were Skyla Thacker (1st grade), Carlee Noel (2nd grade) and Andre Chandler (6th grade).

A professional waiver day was approved for staff on Nov. 26. The staff will be trained by Nationwide Children’s on signs of suicide, as well as vision screenings by the Prevent Blindness Foundation.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Charlie Lawrence as a bus driver, effective Oct. 31, for retirement purposes.

Approved the following substitutes for the 2019-20 school year: Rebecca Parsons, aide, cook and custodian; Linda Harrison, bus driver; Holly McQuaid, secretary; Shari Cogar, bus driver; Krystal Coe-Pickett, bus driver, aide; Faith Holbert, secretary; Brittany Hill, aide, secretary; Melissa Reedy, bus aide; Evelyn Stanley, aide; Lora Blackhurt, aide.

Substitute teachers approved were as follows: Michael Adkins, Lora Blackhurst, Pam Douthitt, Ken Green, Ed Safranek, Rebecca Zuspan, Linzie Causey, Jacob Duty, Jamie Friel, Craig Knight, Ephram Ausseresses, Kristin Buckley, Cynthia Facemyer, Agnes Hapka, Elizabeth Slucher, John Bailey, Caleb Cole, Erika Fox, Kim King and Bruce Martin.

Supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year were approved as follows: Stephen Randolph, freshman basketball; Marcy Wyatt, junior high winter cheerleaders; Katie Ash, math/science expo; Bill Whitlock, senior play; Audra Wilkinson, marching band and pep band; Daniel Otto, Saturday school; Ann Ohlinger, LPDC Chairperson; Daniel Otto, Amy Roush, Shelly Barr, and Rachel Hupp, LPDC; Russ Fields, VLA coordinator; Tim Prange, Science Olympiad; Ed Baker, safety coordinator; Larry Smith, vocational bus route; Kathy Miller, mid-day bus route; Tim Thoren, preschool EMIS; Lori Warden, Study Island; Jeff Beaver, head custodian; Becky Bradford, head cook; Beth Bay, winter fitness; Jenna Meeks, extended days for vocational agriculture.

Dock days were approved for Hazel Knotts and Audra Wilkinson.

The board approved two SLO committee — elementary and secondary — consisting of seven members each to review and evaluate SLOs (student learning objectives).

The board approved a resolution to waive competitive bidding and authorize a contract with Dynamix Energy Services LLC for mechanical upgrades to the elementary school chiller and installation of energy controls in the elementary school/integration with the high school energy controls. The board approved the resolution, designating it an “urgent necessity.”

In other business, the board,

Approved the continued agreement with Management Council-Ohio Education Computer Network for limited information processing services.

Approved the minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all checks for the month of September as presented.

Approved the first reading of additions, revisions, or deletions to the board bylaws and policies as presented.

Approved revised appropriations in the amount of $13,017,333.58.

The next Southern Local Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

STORM Students of the Month Carlee Noel, Andre Chandler and Skyla Thacker were honored at the recent meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-STORM-Students.jpg STORM Students of the Month Carlee Noel, Andre Chandler and Skyla Thacker were honored at the recent meeting. Courtesy photo