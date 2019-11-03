Eastern wins rivalry game

The Eastern football team defeated Southern on Saturday evening in Racine to claim the first “Rivalry on the River” trophy, as well as their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Rivalry on the River contest — with the slogan voted on by the two high schools — was presented by Farmers Bank and RPG Management. The traveling trophy will stay with the Eagles throughout the year, before being presented to the winner of the 2020 game between the two schools. For more on the game see page 6 of Tuesday’s The Daily Sentinel or visit mydailysentinel.com.

The Eastern football team defeated Southern on Saturday evening in Racine to claim the first “Rivalry on the River” trophy, as well as their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Rivalry on the River contest — with the slogan voted on by the two high schools — was presented by Farmers Bank and RPG Management. The traveling trophy will stay with the Eagles throughout the year, before being presented to the winner of the 2020 game between the two schools. For more on the game see page 6 of Tuesday’s The Daily Sentinel or visit mydailysentinel.com. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_11.5-Eastern-wins.jpg The Eastern football team defeated Southern on Saturday evening in Racine to claim the first “Rivalry on the River” trophy, as well as their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Rivalry on the River contest — with the slogan voted on by the two high schools — was presented by Farmers Bank and RPG Management. The traveling trophy will stay with the Eagles throughout the year, before being presented to the winner of the 2020 game between the two schools. For more on the game see page 6 of Tuesday’s The Daily Sentinel or visit mydailysentinel.com. Alex Hawley | OVP Sports