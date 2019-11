CHESHIRE — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reported that James Raines, 41, who reportedly walked away from the Gallia Work Release, Friday, was recovered by law enforcement as of 4:50 p.m., Saturday.

Raines was held at the work release center for a charge of driving under suspension.

