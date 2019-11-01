Deputies search for missing teen

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a juvenile who went missing from her residence in Morgan Township at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Haeden Kinder is a 15-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 90 pounds and stands approximately 5 feet tall. Haeden was last seen wearing a black River Valley shirt and black leggings with white hand-prints on them.

If anyone has any information about Haeden’s whereabouts, please contact the Gallia County Sheriffs’s Office immediately at 740-446-1221 or call 911.

Kinder https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_Kinder.jpg Kinder