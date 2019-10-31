Rivalry on the River set for Saturday

RACINE — The longstanding rivalry between Eastern and Southern will be on display Saturday for the “Rivalry on the River” football game.

Organized by Farmers Bank, in partnership with RPG Management, the Rivalry on the River match up will feature a trophy for the winner, school color shirts for the teams, cheerleaders and band, and shirts for the first 150 fans in attendance.

Dru Reed, Public Relations Manager for Farmers Bank, explained that they worked with both school to vote on a slogan for the contest with “Rivalry on the River” being the top vote earner at both schools.

Tailgate/bonfire type events are also planned at both schools on Friday evening to promote the rivalry game.

At Eastern, a community Tailgate party will be hosted by the Class of 2021 on Friday evening. The event will include chicken noodle dinner, bash-a-car event, prizes for No. 1 fan and best tailgater, a pep rally, cornhole and more. The event is from 6-9 p.m.

At Southern, a bonfire will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday on the school’s football practice field. There will be food, music, games and a “car smash” activity.

The custom trophy created by Red Tail Designs will stay with the winning team for an entire year, before being awarded to the winner the next year. The goal is for the trophy to continue to be presented to the winning school for years to come.

“It has been a pleasure working with each school and their students. We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday,” said Reed.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. at Southern High School.

Shirts in school colors have been made for each of the football teams, cheerleaders and band members. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_11.1-Rivalry.jpg Shirts in school colors have been made for each of the football teams, cheerleaders and band members. Courtesy photo

Trophy to be presented to winner of Eastern-Southern game