Trick or Treat 2019, Part 4

William VanMeter is dressed as a gnome for Treat Street in Pomeroy.
Courtesy photo
Zakaria George is ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
Courtesy photo
Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
Courtesy photo
Brae’lynn Hubbard and Collin Roush are ready for Treat Street.
Courtesy photo
Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.
Courtesy photo
Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
Courtesy photo
Jace Newell, age 2, is ready to go trick-or-treating.
Courtesy photo
Kamara was dressed as Mac and Cheese for Trick or Treat.
Courtesy photo
Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.
Courtesy photo
Logan Bateyis dresses as a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player, while mom Sara Batey is an injured hockey mom, and dog Jett is the referee at Forked Run’s Halloween activities.
Courtesy photo
The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.
Courtesy photo
Caylor Lyons as a butterfly and Cru Lyons as a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player are ready for trick-or-treating.
Courtesy photo
