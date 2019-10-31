Posted on by

Trick or Treat 2019, Part 4


William VanMeter is dressed as a gnome for Treat Street in Pomeroy.

William VanMeter is dressed as a gnome for Treat Street in Pomeroy.


Courtesy photo

Zakaria George is ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Courtesy photo

Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Courtesy photo

Brae’lynn Hubbard and Collin Roush are ready for Treat Street.


Courtesy photo

Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.


Courtesy photo

Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Courtesy photo

Jace Newell, age 2, is ready to go trick-or-treating.


Courtesy photo

Kamara was dressed as Mac and Cheese for Trick or Treat.


Courtesy photo

Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.


Courtesy photo

Logan Bateyis dresses as a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player, while mom Sara Batey is an injured hockey mom, and dog Jett is the referee at Forked Run’s Halloween activities.


Courtesy photo

The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.


Courtesy photo

Caylor Lyons as a butterfly and Cru Lyons as a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player are ready for trick-or-treating.


Courtesy photo

