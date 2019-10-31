Trick or Treat 2019, Part 4

William VanMeter is dressed as a gnome for Treat Street in Pomeroy.

Zakaria George is ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Clara Pickens as a Ladybug and her big brother Andrew Pickens as Rubble at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Brae’lynn Hubbard and Collin Roush are ready for Treat Street.

Avery Hill was dressed as a witch to go trick-or-treating.

Aubree Bixler poses for a picture at Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Jace Newell, age 2, is ready to go trick-or-treating.

Kamara was dressed as Mac and Cheese for Trick or Treat.

Josalyn Lavender and Abigail Patterson are ready for Trick or Treat.

Logan Bateyis dresses as a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player, while mom Sara Batey is an injured hockey mom, and dog Jett is the referee at Forked Run’s Halloween activities.

The Collins siblings, Shadyn, age 4, Caleb, age 3, and Aaliyah, age 7, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Caylor Lyons as a butterfly and Cru Lyons as a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player are ready for trick-or-treating.