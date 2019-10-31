NEW HAVEN — A Wellston, Ohio man won the race, but the Senior Class of 2020 also came away winners in the annual Wahama 5K Walk/Run for Education, held Saturday in New Haven.

Rob Ervin was the overall race winner with a time of 19:46 minutes, and proceeds from the event will go to provide scholarships to the senior class in the spring.

A total of 93 people registered for the race, according to Bernita Allen of the Wahama Scholarship Committee. The committee hosted the run, which was coordinated by Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving.

Nine members of the senior class were among the participants, with the first to cross the finish line, Zach Roush, guaranteed a scholarship. A second scholarship will result directly from the race, with the senior who had the most sponsors being announced and awarded at the annual scholarship awards night at the school. Other seniors in the run were Kierra Hendrickson, Emma Tomlinson, Abram Pauley, Trinity Neal, Kyher Bush, Jayvin Roush, Tayllor King, and Avery Davis.

Winners by age division included –

Age 0-13 years: Fiona VanMatre, first.

Age 14-21 years: Jacob Lloyd, first; Josiah Lloyd, second; Zach Roush, third.

Age 22-31 years: Jacob Bennett, first.

Age 32-41 years: Jason Fields, first; Leigh Ann Shepherd, second; Sally Smith, third.

Age 42-51 years: Rob Ervin, first; Pam Fisher, second; Heather Lloyd, third.

Age 52-61 years: Lisa Honaker, first.

Age 62 and over: Gale Shrimplin, first; Jane Bird, second; Francie Shrimplin, third.

Sponsors for the event were Judge David and Harriett Nibert, Sassafras Tire, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving, Town of New Haven, Dr. Lois Bosley, D.O., Angell Tax and Accounting, Mike and Holly Lieving, Clark’s Jewelry Store, Ken Bass Insurance (John Greer, owner), American Legion Post 140,

AB Contracting, AEP River, Mark Groves, Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Dr. Zach Bosley, D.O., Farmers Bank, Dr. Jennifer Calafato, D.O., Custom Crafts by Trish and Vickie, Thompson’s Hardware, and Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731.

Winners announced for annual race

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

