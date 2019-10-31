King honored for 65 years of Legion membership

POMEROY — At a recent meeting of the Drew Webster Post #39 of the American Legion in Pomeroy, a plaque and pin were presented to William H. King in commemoration of his 65 years of continuous membership in the American Legion.

A Veteran of World War II, King served as an aviation mechanic in the U.S. Navy, where he worked on the F4U Corsair, the first jet propelled planes the Navy used.

Post Commander John Hood presented the plaque and pin to the 94 year old following a dinner at the Post.

The plaque reads: “Be it known that proper attestation has been provided to the effect that William H. King has been a member in good standing of the American Legion continuously for the period of 65 years. And be it further known that such record of consistent loyalty to the American Legion merits the honor of being cited as an outstanding contributor to the accomplishment of the programs of the American Legion.” The plaque was signed by Post Commander, John Hood and Post Adjutant, Wallace Hatfield.

Information and photo submitted by Kathy Thomas.

William H. King receives a plaque for 65 years of membership in the American Legion from Post Commander John Hood. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_11.1-Legion-Award-1.jpg William H. King receives a plaque for 65 years of membership in the American Legion from Post Commander John Hood.