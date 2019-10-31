Applications begin for Christmas toy giveaway

POMEROY — The Meigs Toy Run/Memorial Run committee has teamed up with the Meigs Cooperative Parish for the 2019 Christmas gift/toy drive to benefit area kids.

More than 140 individuals registered for the annual Meigs Toy Run in October which raises funds for the purchase of the gifts.

Applications will be accepted and approved by the Cooperative Parish at 260 Mulberry Ave. in Pomeroy, from Nov. 1-22. Applications may be completed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday starting Nov. 1.

The approved applications will then be given to the Memorial/Toy Run committee to shop for the gifts.

To apply you must be a Meigs County resident, fall within income guidelines listed below, children/teens you are applying for must be under the age of 19, and living in your household.

Annual Income guidelines, per family size, are as follows: one person, $12,060; two people, $16,240; three people, $20,420; four people, $24,600; five people, $28,780; six people, $32,960; seven people, $37,140; eight people, $41,320.

To complete an application bring ID, proof of custody/guardianship, and proof of income. Also please be prepared to list gift ideas for shopping along with clothes and shoe size for each child. Also, if they do specifically want clothes/shoes please list this in gift idea section. Please note the committee members have a set budget amount allotted for each child/teen. Therefore, the committee cannot guarantee the amount of items that will be purchased or that specific requests on the list will be met.

More than 140 individuals registered to take part in the annual Meigs County Toy Run held in October. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_11.1-Toy-Run-1.jpg More than 140 individuals registered to take part in the annual Meigs County Toy Run held in October. Meigs Memorial Run Facebook photo More than 140 individuals registered to take part in the annual Meigs County Toy Run held in October. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_11.1-Toy-Run-2.jpg More than 140 individuals registered to take part in the annual Meigs County Toy Run held in October. Meigs Memorial Run Facebook photo

Funds from Toy Run to be used to purchase gifts