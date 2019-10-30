Endow 200 campaign receives support

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund’s Endow 200 campaign has exceeded $630,000 in pledges and donations, surpassing the initial $600,000 goal.

The Endow 200 campaign began in 2018 with a goal to raise $600,000 as a permanent endowment by 2022.

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, the Endow 200 campaign was launched in conjunction with the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration with a goal of bringing together 200 gifts of $3,000 each. The funds will go into a permanent endowment that will allow the Meigs County Community Fund to make grants each year while also growing the dollars available for the community.

At a Gala in April 2019, Meigs County Community Fund Board President Jennifer Sheets announced that the MCCF was more than one-third of the way to the goal with an investment of more than $220,000.

Less than six months later, contributions have surpassed $600,000. The milestone was announced on Twitter last month by Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe.

Speaking at the April awards gala — where $23,000 in grants were presented to Meigs County recipients — Cara Dingus Brook, CEO of the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio, spoke about the good that is done in the community through endowments and funds such as the Meigs County Community Fund.

Dingus Brook noted that the donations made now through the endowment will make an impact on many future generations. “It is basically like planting a shade tree,” said Dingus Brook, noting that the person who plants the tree many not benefit from it’s shade, but future generations will.

Home National Bank President John Hoback recently presented a $25,000 check to the Meigs County Community Fund for the Endow 200 campaign, at least the third contribution made by the bank since the campaign launched in 2018. Many other individuals and businesses have also supported the campaign.

Gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. Donations can be made online by designating the Meigs County Community Fund when donating. To mail your donation, please designate the Meigs County Community Fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764. For more information about Endow 200, or to inquire about the variety of ways to give, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at (740) 753-1111.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.31-MCCF.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.