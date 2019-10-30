Imperial Electric receives Ellie Award

POMEROY — Middleport based Nidec Imperial Electric was recently honored by Elevator World Magazine after being voted the Best Supplier for Motors.

There were more than 34,000 votes cast worldwide for the Ellie Award in the Elevator World Magazine contest.

Representatives from Imperial Electric were congratulated on the honor at last week’s Meigs County Commissioner meeting. General Manager Mark Venoy and long-time employee Brian Dingey were in attendance for the meeting.

According to the proclamation during the meeting, Imperial Electric has been in business in Meigs County for over 60 years providing employment opportunities for several generations of Meigs County residents.

In the past decade, the company has invested $5 million in the Middleport facility in the past decade and has grown from 21 employees to 61 employees since 2015.

In other business during the weekly meeting, the Commissioners, approved a resolution to authorize the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to create a volunteer group of Amateur Radio Operators for the purpose of auxiliary communication during disasters, special events and county exercises.

The group, to be known as AUXCOM will fall under the supervision of EMA Director Jamie Jones. AUXCOM members include Kaye Wayne Hamilton, Jeffery A. Courtney, Brian Taylor and Robin Kinney.

Stephanie Rife provided the Commissioners with an update on the Meigs County Farmers’ Market which concluded for 2019 on Oct. 26. Rife expressed appreciation for the people who supported the market, including the special tent which was set up each week for youth to sell their items at no set up cost.

A total of 18,853 pounds of produce were sold at the market as of Oct. 19, with any excess produce donated to the local soup kitchen. WIC and senior farmers market coupons were accepted this year with the hope to be able to accept SNAP benefits next year.

The Meigs County Commissioners meet at 11 a.m. each Thursday in their office on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

Imperial Electric representatives are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners during the weekly meeting. Pictured are (front, from left) Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle; (back, from left) Mark Venoy, General Manager and Brian Dingey, long-time employee. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.31-Imperial-Electric.jpg Imperial Electric representatives are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners during the weekly meeting. Pictured are (front, from left) Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle; (back, from left) Mark Venoy, General Manager and Brian Dingey, long-time employee. Courtesy photo

Middleport business recognized at commissioner meeting