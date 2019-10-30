Trick or Treat times changed

MEIGS COUNTY — Due to the threat of rain and cooler temperatures on Halloween, some of the villages in Meigs County have made changes to their Trick or Treat times.

In Syracuse, Trick or Treat will now be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. As a reminder, all village streets (with the exception of State Route 124) are closed to vehicle traffic during that time.

Likewise, Racine has moved Trick or Treat to Friday evening. Trick or Treat has been scheduled for Friday from 6-7 p.m. with the party at the Fire Department starting at 7 p.m.

In Middleport, Trick or Treat will now take place from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Trick or Treat in Chester will go on as scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 31.