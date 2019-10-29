Eastern Elementary teachers and staff joined in the Halloween fun last week, dressing as a box of Crayola Crayons for the school’s Treats on the Trail event. Each of the teachers dressed as a different color crayon, coming together to form the box of crayons. Photos from Trick or Treat and Halloween activities from around the county appear inside today’s edition, as well as upcoming editions, and online at mydailysentinel.com. Trick or Treat photos may be submitted on The Daily Sentinel Facebook page or by email to tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Eastern Elementary teachers and staff joined in the Halloween fun last week, dressing as a box of Crayola Crayons for the school’s Treats on the Trail event. Each of the teachers dressed as a different color crayon, coming together to form the box of crayons. Photos from Trick or Treat and Halloween activities from around the county appear inside today’s edition, as well as upcoming editions, and online at mydailysentinel.com. Trick or Treat photos may be submitted on The Daily Sentinel Facebook page or by email to tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.30-Eastern-Halloween.jpg Eastern Elementary teachers and staff joined in the Halloween fun last week, dressing as a box of Crayola Crayons for the school’s Treats on the Trail event. Each of the teachers dressed as a different color crayon, coming together to form the box of crayons. Photos from Trick or Treat and Halloween activities from around the county appear inside today’s edition, as well as upcoming editions, and online at mydailysentinel.com. Trick or Treat photos may be submitted on The Daily Sentinel Facebook page or by email to tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com Julie Spaun | Courtesy photo