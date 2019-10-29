Trick or Treat 2019

Spencer King and Brooklyn Keaton trick-or-treat in Tuppers Plains.

Alexa Cook, age 7, and Rhyland Eddy, age 6, attend Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Aubree Eddy, age 3, is ready for trick-or-treating.

Braylee, age 3, RaeAnn, age 6, and Gatlin, age 3, at Forked Run Halloween Camp.

Ashlyn Bradford, Ava Richardson, Zeke Richardson, and Sawyer Bradford are ready for Trick or Treat.

Cianna and Zoey Kinder are dressed for Trick or Treat.

Little unicorn Calli Cook, age 1, is ready for Trick or Treat.

Kale Butler and Addie Burris had matching costumes for Trick or Treat.

Rylie Wolfe wore this scary costume to Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Carter Hysell, age 2, was dressed as Blippi for Trick or Treat in Rutland.

Graecyn Eskew, age 5, was dressed as The Spider Queen.

Blake, age 5, attended Treat Street in Pomeroy.