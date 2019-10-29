Holiday open house event set for Monday

POMEROY — The spooky Halloween decorations which lined the store fronts for last week’s always popular Treat Street are being replaced with the greens and reds of Christmas time as Pomeroy prepares for the holiday season.

The annual Pomeroy Merchant’s Association Christmas Open House event will take place on Monday, the unofficial kick-off to the Christmas shopping season.

Shops in the downtown area have been busy preparing for the annual Christmas Open House shopping day which will include extended shopping hours on Monday, Nov. 4. Greenery and a large wreath were placed on the Meigs County Courthouse this week, while other wreaths and decorations have been going up around town in preparation for the event.

Shops like Weaving Stitches, Hartwell House, Front Paige Outfitters, and Clark’s Jewelry, will have extended hours on Nov. 4, some open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with others open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoppers from around the county, and many from out of town, make their way to Pomeroy each year to be part of the event, picking up gifts and decor for the holiday season.

Whether you are looking for that perfect gift for the hard to please person, the item to complete your Christmas display or those earrings to match your outfit for the holiday parties, there is no need to look any further than downtown Pomeroy with shops to meet all your holiday needs.

There will be giveaways, special promotions and refreshments throughout the day at the various shops.

While the open house event is the kick-off to the season, local small businesses like those in downtown Pomeroy will also be taking part in Small Business Saturday, which takes place the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

