Middleport Council discusses upcoming projects

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council awarded a solid waste bid during their meeting on Monday evening.

Council awarded the solid waste bid to Rumpke for $30.50 per ton of waste. At the beginning of the year, Middleport will be handling their own refuse throughout the village. Village Administrator Joe Woodall said the only other bid he received was verbally from the Meigs County Transfer Station for $46 per ton, however, the transfer station cannot handle the daily demand of Middleport.

Council discussed the planning and design of the waterline project. Council was to award the bid during Monday’s meeting, but they tabled the discussion. Woodall received two bids for the planning and design contract. One bid was from Burgess and Niple, the same engineering firm overseeing the Middleport Hill slip. Burgess and Niple’s bid was for $555,000, which includes a full-time engineer to be onsite during the complete project. The second bid was from Choice One Engineering, the engineer overseeing the current sewer project. Choice One’s bid was $240,000 and does not include a full-time engineer for the project.

Woodall told council he believes the full-time representative is essential to the project’s success. Craig Richards with Burgess and Niple said council could sign the agreement but not authorize the work, meaning they could choose not to authorize the full-time engineer. That option would save the village $218,000. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker and Woodall are hopeful that the project will qualify with funding through grants and loan forgiveness, due to the health and safety concerns with the current waterline system.

Council President Brian Conde said he needed more time to process the information. Council member Ben Reed agreed that the topic needed to be examined in further detail. Mayor Sandy Iannarelli set a special meeting for Monday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and award the planning and design of the waterline project.

In his report to council, Woodall said,

-The bricks have been replaced on Lincoln Street and the intersection of South 4th Avenue and Main Street.

-He submitted the policy for refuse to council for their review. The rates for the refuse service are currently set by an ordinance, which will need amended for dumpsters. The brush pick-up has also been made more specific by saying that grass and weeds need to be bagged.

-The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to install signs on the highway to give directions for “Historical Downtown Middleport.” The signs should be installed during summer 2020.

-One property owner on Brownell Avenue has agreed to sell the property to repair the Middleport Hill slip. There is no word on the other property at this time. After both houses are acquired, they will need to be tested for asbestos and other safety concerns before demolition begins. After the houses are removed, the boring equipment will move in to test the material and condition of the hill.

Woodall and Iannarelli announced that the Themed Christmas Tree Display will be in the lot adjacent to Dave Diles Park again this year. Schools, churches, organizations, memorials, causes and individuals are invited to decorate a tree to display for the season. Registration forms will be at the water office on Pearl Street and need to be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 20. The decorating and set up will be on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Iannarelli will announce on Wednesday if the Trick-or-Treat events will be rescheduled. The weather forecast is predicting rain all day and evening on Thursday.

Conde asked council to send a letter to Suddenlink in response to removing the Columbus stations form the television listings. Village Solicitor recommended sending the letter to the Federal Communications Commission and to Suddenlink.

Council canceled the meeting scheduled for Nov. 11 due to Veterans Day. The next, regularly scheduled, Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.