Agricultural Society election set for Monday

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual election for the Meigs County Agricultural Society Board of of Directors will be held on Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m.

The election and the regular meeting (to be held at 7 p.m.) will be in the Rutland Bottle Gas Building.

The Society will be electing six directors for a three year term beginning December 1, 2019 and ending November 30, 2022.

Those up for re-election are Sam Evans, Wes Karr, Tom Pullins, Tara Rose Roberts, C. Brent Rose and Adam Smith.

New candidates are Jason Ervin, Elizabeth Lawrence and Shawn M. Seth.

In order to vote you must have purchase a membership ticket prior to Oct. 28. You can vote for up to six candidates.

Candidates previously filed a petition with 10 verified signatures of individuals holding a membership ticket with the secretary of the Meigs County Agricultural Society.

Those with questions may contact the secretary, Debbie Watson or any fair board director.