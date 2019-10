Trick or Treat 2019

Alexis Schaefer, age 6, is dressed as Addison from Disney Zombies for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Addison Hysell is dressed as Hermoine Granger for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Gavin Hysell is ready for trick-or-treating.

Four year old Cohen Crites is dressed as a Werewolf for Trick or Treat.

Instead of Trick or Treat, Southern FFA Officers spent time carving pumpkins.

Macie Crites, age 11 months, is ready for her 1st Halloween.

Little Lion Kaiden, age 3 months, took part in the fun at Forked Run.

Mazie Roush, age 11 months, at her first Treat Street.

Emma and Charlie Kreseen, at Treat Street in Pomeroy.

Maveryk and Camery dressed as Danny and Sandy for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Makenna Rucker takes part in Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Lillian Roush as Elsa, age 7, Alexander Roush as Chase, age 6, are ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.