Pomeroy woman pleads guilty to murder

POMEROY — A Pomeroy woman who was facing charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder for a shooting incident which occurred during a scheduled custody exchange has pleaded guilty to both charges.

Tammy Neace, 45, of Pomeroy, appeared in Meigs County Common Pleas Court before Judge Linda Warner on Monday for a scheduled plea hearing in the two cases against her. Neace faces a possibility of life in prison when sentenced next week.

Neace was indicted for aggravated murder, with a firearm specification, in July for the shooting death of Kelli Markins on July 3 outside a residence in Pomeroy.

According to the indictment, Neace is alleged to have, with prior calculation and design, caused the death of Kelli Markins of Pomeroy by shooting Markins multiple times during a scheduled exchange of custody for visitation with a minor child.

Markins was the paternal grandmother of the minor child and Neace the maternal grandmother, according to previous reports.

In August, a second indictment was filed against Neace in connection with the incident. This time, Neace was charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the indictment, Neace is alleged to have attempted to murder an individual driving a motor vehicle away from the location in which Neace had just shot another individual.

The shooting occurred on Osborne Street in Pomeroy, a residence Neace shared with her dauhter and grandchild. Markins was immediately transported by private vehicle to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department at Rocksprings where she succumbed to her injuries.

Neace has been represented in the case by public defender Gregory Meyers. Prosecutor James K. Stanley and assistant prosecutor Jeff Adkins have represented the state.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Additional information from Monday’s hearing, including a statements made by Neace will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com.

Sentencing scheduled for Nov. 6

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

