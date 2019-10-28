Walk with Ease Program to begin

SYRACUSE — A new walking program will begin this week in Syracuse.

October marks the beginning of the Walk with Ease Program.

The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) will be providing a free walking program starting Oct. 28, from 10-11 a.m. at the Syracuse Community Center. The program comes from the Arthritis Foundation, and is focused on using light exercise and movement to ease the pain often associated with arthritis.

The initial program will run for six consecutive weeks and will be open to the public. The MCHD encourages individuals who are 65 and older to attend these classes in the hopes of preventing falls. Participants in this class will receive a free work book and other incentives for participating in this free program. The Walk with Ease Program will be hosted by MCHD’s Health Educator Ciara Martin.

Martin stated, “to demonstrate our appreciation for using the Community Center, MCHD is going to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine for the center. The AED machine is used to treat life threatening arrhythmia, or heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm.”

To learn more about this opportunity please contact Ciara Martin at ciara.martin@meigs-health.com or visit the MCHD’s Facebook and website, www.meigs-health.com