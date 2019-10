Trick or Treat 2019

A group of family and friends dressed as characters from Beauty and the Beast to hand out candy as part of Rutland’s Trick or Treat. Pictured are Gaston, Jimmy Porter; blue dress Belle, Elizabeth Fackler; Cogsworth, Jerry Lee Waters II; Sorceress, Kim Sanders; Beast, Josh Myers Thomas; yellow dress Belle, McKayla Barrett; baby Belle, Rylee Renae Waters; Lumier, Joey Waters; Babbett, Jenny Fackler; Mrs. Potts, Lacey Snedeker; Chip, Izzy Clark; and Wardrobe, Robin Haning.

Zackenzi Kisner and Jaylee Shanks are ready for Treat Street in Pomeroy.

Bailey, age 3, is dressed as Poppy, Sakura, age 6, as Wonder Woman and Mae, age 8, as a Unicorn Witch for Trick or Treat in Gallipolis.

Sanderson Sisters — Kiersten Rose, 12, Kallie Roush, 11, Kianna Rose, 12 — take part in Treat Street in Pomeroy.

Camden Shuley rode in his Thomas the Train for Gallipolis Trick or Treat.

Madelynn Miller, age 1, and Kinley Welch, age 6, take part in Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Cason Adkins, age 2, the Lumberjack and Brooklyn Adkins, age 6, the Old Granny ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Everly and Emerson Davis, ages 3 1/2 and 1 1/2, ready for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Brooklyn Vales, age 3, is ready for Trick or Treat in Tuppers Plains.

Emma Long was dressed as a clown for Pomeroy’s Treat Street.

Brylee Grueser, age 4, was dressed as Pennywise for Treat Street in Pomeroy.

Brooks Chapman, age 1, and Addisyn Ramsburg, age 12, are ready for trick-or-treating.

Owen, age 5, is pictured in his Thomas the Train costume for Trick or Treat.