Gallia, Meigs Briefs

Scheduled boil advisory

The Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District has scheduled a boil advisory for customers in Meigs County’s Chester and Salisbury Township. On Monday, Oct. 28, TPC Water District will be tying the existing water line to our Phase 10 Project at the intersection of Flatwoods Road and Rocksprings Road. Everyone who received a notice via mail will be required to boil their water from 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 to Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. This will affect all consumers North West of the intersection of Rocksprings Road and Flatwoods Road. Includes all of Rocksprings Road, Abbott Road, Grueser Hollow Road, Cook Road, Hemlock Grove Road, TR 247 to the address of 39094. Roads outlining the area include Wolfe Pen Road, SR 684, Sand Ridge Road, Goose Creek Road, Shady Road, Carsey Road, Gilkey Ridge Road, Jones Road, Swindell Road. Again, a notice was mailed to all consumers affected by this boil advisory. This will affect 615 customers. When a boil advisory is in effect, we ask all who are affected to boil their cooking and drinking water for three minutes before being consumed.

Trick or Treat times

Oct. 31 — Chester, 6-7 p.m.; Middleport 6-7 p.m.; Racine 6-7 p.m. with party at the firehouse after; Syracuse 6-7:30 p.m.

Cancer survivor dinner

ROCKSPRINGS —The 2019 Meigs County Cancer Survivor Dinner will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Meigs High School Cafeteria. Guest speaker will be military veteran and cancer survivor Del Pullins. The event includes entertainment, a free catered meal and prizes. Please RSVP to Courtney Midkiff at 740-992-6626 ext. 1028 or courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com by Oct. 25.

Coin exhibition

POMEROY — OH-Kan Coin Club will be having their Coin Exhibition on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Farmers Bank Lobby, 640 E. Main St., Pomeroy. There will be local coin, currency, postcards, and photos. Meigs County tokens from Pomeroy National & Citizens from the 1800’s will be on display. Come by and see a part of Meigs County history (not for sale). Free evaluations will be offered if you have old coins. There will also be an actual Lazy Duce ($2 bill from the Pomeroy National Bank) on display.

Road closures

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County Road 3, New Lima Road, will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 28, to allow county forces to repair a slip just north of T-369A, McMurray Road. This closing will be in effect for approximately three weeks.

Open mic gospel sing

POMEROY — Laurel Cliff Free Methodist Church will host an open mic gospel sing the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. Singers are invited to bring their music and join in. Those who play an instrument can come and play with other musicians. A potluck meal will follow the service. The church will provide the table service. For more information call 740-992-0916 or 740-591-8190.

Veterans Day Parade

GALLIPOLIS — The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be on Nov. 11 in Gallipolis, sponsored by the Gallia County Veterans Service Commission. Participation in the parade is encouraged and open to all veterans, veteran service groups, and community organizations. The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony is to honor military veterans and to demonstrate individual and community support for their service and sacrifice. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at the Gallipolis City Park, with the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Contact the Gallia County Veterans Service Office at 740-446-2005 no later than Nov. 8 to confirm your participation in the parade.